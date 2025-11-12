Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $9,493,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,904.26. This represents a 72.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,890.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.54. 442,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

