GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of GCT Semiconductor stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 328,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.21. GCT Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCTS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Insider Transactions at GCT Semiconductor

In other GCT Semiconductor news, Director Hyunsoo Shin bought 44,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,541.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 694,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,424.71. This represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GCT Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GCT Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $37,000. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

