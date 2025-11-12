Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Camber Energy Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of Camber Energy stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 193,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
Camber Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Camber Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.