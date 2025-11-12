Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Camber Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Camber Energy stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 193,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

