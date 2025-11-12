Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. Similarweb updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Similarweb Stock Performance

NYSE SMWB traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 714,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,884. Similarweb has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Similarweb by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Similarweb by 29.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

