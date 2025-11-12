Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,726.00% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Serve Robotics updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 1.4%

SERV traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,335,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $626.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.79. Serve Robotics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $65,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,344,991 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,203.34. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 16,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $174,312.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,391,592 shares in the company, valued at $36,561,361.76. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,843 shares of company stock worth $4,994,772. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 521,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 157.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 245,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 280.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 182,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.