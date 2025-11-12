TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. TWFG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. TWFG updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TWFG Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ TWFG traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 100,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 105.86 and a quick ratio of 105.86. TWFG has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWFG

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TWFG by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 902,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TWFG by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TWFG by 57.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 128,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TWFG by 287.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TWFG by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TWFG from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TWFG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

