Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16), FiscalAI reports. Snail had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,183.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million.

Snail Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of SNAL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 31,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,498. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Snail has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snail in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snail stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Snail at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

