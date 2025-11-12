GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 50585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 28.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. GreenFirst is a Canadian managed company with around 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill located across Ontario and Quebec. It serves residential and commercial construction markets as well as the industrial market.

