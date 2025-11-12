Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.75, but opened at $86.3350. Pharma Mar shares last traded at $86.3350, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Pharma Mar Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81.
Pharma Mar Company Profile
Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles for the use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA Interference segments.
