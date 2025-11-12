Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.10 and last traded at GBX 17.10, with a volume of 139147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50.

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.15.

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. Bigblu Broadband had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 72.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bigblu Broadband plc will post 4.5967742 earnings per share for the current year.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

BBB is a broadband provider that delivers super-fast broadband using alternative technologies to homes and businesses that are unserved or underserved by fibre.

BBB has customers in 30 countries with regional business units in the UK (serving UK, Germany, Poland, Greece and Ireland), Italy (serving Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland), Norway (serving Scandinavia) and Australia (serving Australasia).

