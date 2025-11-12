Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.5550. 853,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,436,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERAS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Erasca Stock Up 12.3%

The company has a market cap of $751.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,811,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Erasca by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

