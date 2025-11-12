Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.56 and last traded at $63.7740. Approximately 466,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 497,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 25.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 102,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

