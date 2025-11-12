Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 69731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Terumo Trading Down 6.3%

The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 12.09%.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

