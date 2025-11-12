Critical Contrast: Sable Offshore (SOC) versus Its Rivals

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “OIL – US INTEGRTD” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sable Offshore to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore’s rivals have a beta of 12.44, suggesting that their average share price is 1,144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 2 0 5 0 2.43 Sable Offshore Competitors 399 1805 1985 83 2.41

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sable Offshore and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sable Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 207.45%. As a group, “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies have a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69% Sable Offshore Competitors 21.64% 11.56% 6.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sable Offshore and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A -$629.07 million -1.88 Sable Offshore Competitors $6.66 billion $947.96 million 13.07

Sable Offshore’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore. Sable Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sable Offshore rivals beat Sable Offshore on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.