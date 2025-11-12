Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,136 and last traded at GBX 3,136, with a volume of 8858620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,227.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,909 to GBX 4,072 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 4,890 to GBX 4,920 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,520.67.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on REL

Relx Trading Down 2.8%

Relx Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The company has a market cap of £57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,422.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,719.

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.