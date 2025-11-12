Head to Head Survey: Cantor Equity Partners (CEPO) & Its Rivals

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cantor Equity Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 224 265 217 3 2.00

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 85.31%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A N/A N/A Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A -$80,000.00 86.50 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $209.28 million -$18.54 million 93.35

Cantor Equity Partners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners peers beat Cantor Equity Partners on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

