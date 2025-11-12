Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,709. The company has a market cap of $115.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIEB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Siebert Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 81.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 91.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

