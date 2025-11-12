Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Paladin Energy Stock Performance
PALAF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,668. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Paladin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.75.
About Paladin Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paladin Energy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CleanSpark Secures $1.15B, Stock Drops—Here’s Why It’s an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.