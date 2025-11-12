Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

PALAF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,668. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Paladin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

