Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) Releases Earnings Results

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Scienture had a negative net margin of 10,364.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%.

Scienture Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCNX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Scienture has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCNX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scienture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Scienture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Scienture

Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

