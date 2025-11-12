Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 million-$14.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.3 million.

Airgain Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 47,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. Airgain has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

