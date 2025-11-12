Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 million-$14.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.3 million.
Airgain Trading Down 4.0%
NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 47,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. Airgain has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
