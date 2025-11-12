Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 909074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.50 target price on Monument Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.50.

The company has a market cap of C$379.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

