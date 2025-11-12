Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $37.39. Approximately 427,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 287,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.68.

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

