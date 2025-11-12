Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$208.46 and last traded at C$208.17, with a volume of 818880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$206.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$207.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$203.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$187.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

