WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.9360, with a volume of 14012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 747,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 8,896.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 229,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 228,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

