iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 664,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 208,100 shares.The stock last traded at $25.5550 and had previously closed at $25.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 603.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

