Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 52606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Xtra-Gold Resources Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a market capitalization of C$158.50 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Xtra-Gold Resources Company Profile

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana’s main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

