Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.5550, with a volume of 8155077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%.The company had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,893,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after buying an additional 1,103,636 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Iamgold by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 587,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,747,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,313,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 91,615 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 89.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

