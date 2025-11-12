Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ntt Data Corporation (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $25.00. Ntt Data shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 304 shares traded.

Ntt Data Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

