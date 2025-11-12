Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.0750, with a volume of 6007950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 6.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 262.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $819.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 13.8% during the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,819,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,823 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 145,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 5,442,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

