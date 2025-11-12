HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.72. 1,291,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,511,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 11.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 4.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at HIVE Digital Technologies

In other news, Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$773,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

