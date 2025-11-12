SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 105.74% and a negative return on equity of 58.42%.

SCWorx Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of WORX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 2,711,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,914. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCWorx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

