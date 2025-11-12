Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Talphera Price Performance

Shares of TLPH remained flat at $1.29 on Wednesday. 399,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,856. Talphera has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TLPH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talphera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Talphera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talphera

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talphera stock. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) by 3,224.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC owned 0.07% of Talphera worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

