Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.48, Zacks reports. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

ECO traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 134,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,390. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 8.2% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth about $613,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.