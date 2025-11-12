Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 351,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Lument Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3,989.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 55,468.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37,164 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

