Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.22 and last traded at $41.3610. 373,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,380,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $3.97. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Par Pacific news, Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $66,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $180,627.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.45. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after buying an additional 109,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 814.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,763 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 456,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 151,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.