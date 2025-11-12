Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading 14.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 672,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 890,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

