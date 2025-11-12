Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Down 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 3,220,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,172,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Freddie Mac from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

