North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 and last traded at GBX 364, with a volume of 415682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.

North American Income Trust Stock Up 1.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 354 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 337.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £421.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.66.

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 5.97 EPS for the quarter. North American Income Trust had a net margin of 88.41% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

