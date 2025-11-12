SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the previous session’s volume of 2,639 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske raised SSAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SSAB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSAAY

SSAB Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SSAB had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSAB will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.