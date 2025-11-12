Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.51 and last traded at $138.51. 34 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.51.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

