Volex (LON:VLX) Trading 13.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 434.50 and last traded at GBX 422. Approximately 16,990,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,510% from the average daily volume of 650,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 price objective on shares of Volex in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 target price on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.

The stock has a market capitalization of £773.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 359.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 337.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83.

In other news, insider John Wilson bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £298.15. Insiders own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

