iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.4150, with a volume of 451907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,004.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $314,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

