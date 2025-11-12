ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 13.4% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.80 and last traded at GBX 10.50. Approximately 7,067,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,072,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.43. The firm has a market cap of £52.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

