INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter.

INNOVATE Price Performance

VATE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,544. INNOVATE has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of INNOVATE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

INNOVATE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.