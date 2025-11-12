Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) Releases Earnings Results

Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Agassi Sports Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AASP stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 2,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.26. Agassi Sports Entertainment has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.40.

Agassi Sports Entertainment Company Profile

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

