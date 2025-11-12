eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5 million-$92.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.5 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock remained flat at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 554,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $407.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.49.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. eGain had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 36.47%. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

eGain declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Research downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,460.28. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eGain stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of eGain worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

