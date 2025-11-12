Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,842,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 252.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,667,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after buying an additional 1,193,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,734,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $8,559,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

