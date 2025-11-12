Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Paragon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PGNT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880. Paragon Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.
Paragon Technologies Company Profile
