Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Paragon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PGNT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880. Paragon Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile

Paragon Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various systems, software and services, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, productivity, production and order fulfillment accuracy, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.

