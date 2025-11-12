Coterra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 613,065 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13,624% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,467 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,350 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after buying an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after buying an additional 3,040,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.4%

CTRA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,816,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

