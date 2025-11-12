Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.7350. Approximately 623,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,203,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Zacks Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

